4 Denver Broncos players who could have unique roles in Week 1
- A rookie rushing the QB?
- A surprise two-way player?
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton told the media on Wednesday that you can expect to see looks offensively and defensively that you haven't seen up to this point. What does that mean?
It means we could be in line for some surprise roles for certain players when the Broncos take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. But what does that mean? Or what could it look like? Which players will be playing unique roles come Sunday afternoon?
There are some really fun options to ponder on both sides of the ball. We know this coaching staff has been keeping some cards close to the vest, but what kind of craziness could we see on Sunday?
1. Tremon Smith, cornerback/kick returner
This idea was originally brought up by the Oracle, XanB21 on Twitter (or X, I'm calling it Twitter until the end of time) -- what about Tremon Smith playing some offense against the Raiders?
With an NFL team already experimenting with Tremon Smith in this way, it makes you think Sean Payton has had this up his sleeve all along. Of course, the Broncos brought in Tremon Smith primarily for his special teams prowess, and we will undoubtedly see that on display in Week 1, but Smith made a last minute jersey number switch to no. 1 which has added a little bit of fuel to this fire in a way.
With his sub-4.4 speed, perhaps the value Tremon Smith brings to the Denver Broncos will have less to do with his cornerback coverage skills and more with what he can do with the ball in his hands as a kickoff returner or offensive weapon.