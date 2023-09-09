4 Broncos who will definitely be inactive Week 1 vs. Raiders
Which Denver Broncos players definitely won't play vs. Las Vegas in Week 1?
The NFL's roster rules are weird for really no good reason. Although football is such a physical game, the league still has rules limiting how many players you can have on a sideline for a regular season contest. While you're allowed to keep 53 players on your active roster, the league mandates that you utilize just 48 for games. Someone make it make sense. Nevertheless, it's a rule and the Denver Broncos -- along with every other team -- must oblige.
Because of the roster rules, and because the Denver Broncos are quite healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, it might actually be somewhat difficult to project which players will play and which ones will be on the sideline.
At least, to say things definitively at this point. But as usual, we're going to do our best to project. Which players will be inactive for the Broncos on Sunday against the Raiders? let's look at four guys who are almost certainly not going to play.
4 Denver Broncos players who will definitely not play vs. Raiders
1. Alex Forsyth, center
The Denver Broncos have a lot of offensive linemen on their roster, but you have to think that if anyone is going to get the gameday nod to be the backup at the center position, it will be the guy listed there -- Luke Wattenberg. Forsyth did play solid in the preseason and the Broncos obviously like him a lot to keep him on the 53-man roster knowing that this might be a "redshirt" year for him, but I don't think we'll see him against the Raiders.
The Broncos will have their full projected starting five on the offensive line activated for this game as well as likely Cam Fleming and Wattenberg. You might be able to also add Quinn Bailey to the "definitely not playing" list but if the Broncos view Bailey as more valuable than Wattenberg in a backup situation, perhaps we would see Forsyth as a surprise activation.