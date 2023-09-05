3 Denver Broncos to watch Week 1 against Las Vegas Raiders
The Denver Broncos already have a very crucial divisional matchup in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. Which players should be watching out for in this game?
Much is already at stake for the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. Which players should be watching out for in this matchup? The Broncos actually haven't beaten the Las Vegas Raiders in a few years. I believe the last time Denver bested the Raiders, Shelby Harris batted down a two-point conversion attempt at the end of the game. This was all the way back in 2019.
It's insane that the Raiders have had the Broncos number for this long. And it's plenty enough that the team has to live with the massive losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs. Well, Denver looks to be in a better position for 2023 than the Raiders, and I think Denver has advantages all over this matchup. I'm confident that the Broncos can own the Raiders this year.
However, the Broncos are a pretty new team when you consider the changes in the coaching staff and on the roster. I am expecting this team to start a little bit slow and catch on as the season progresses. Which three players should be watch out for in this Week 1 matchup?
3 Denver Broncos to watch in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders
1. Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey
I'm already cheating and doing a two-for-one with this first player to watch. The two biggest additions Denver made this offseason, literally and figuratively were Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey. These two players are elite run blockers and welcome additions to the Denver Broncos' offensive line, which has been a problem for years.
Powers had an up-and-down preseason, and McGlinchey did not appear in preseason action because of a knee injury that he's back from. Garett Bolles, Lloyd Cushenberry, and Quinn Meinerz are returning players from this offensive line and have all been in the picture since at least 2021, with Bolles returning for his seventh year as the Broncos' left tackle.
I am just eager to see how Powers and McGlinchey look because they are two of the best in the NFL at what they do. There's a reason why Powers got over $50 million and McGlinchey got nearly $90 million. They aren't no-names that Denver overpaid. They are expected to play at a nearly-elite level, and I am really wondering how they will look, especially against a talented Raiders defensive line.