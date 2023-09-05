10 best-case scenario Denver Broncos predictions for 2023
For the time being, the Denver Broncos (and every other NFL team) are still undefeated. That will eventually change, and this team will undoubtedly experience the ups and downs of an NFL regular season just like always. But as is always the case at this time of year, everyone is still holding out hope for the best.
Everyone in Broncos Country is sick of the team losing. The Broncos haven't made the playoffs since they won Super Bowl 50, and they haven't had a winning season since 2016. It's been the most brutal stretch in modern franchise history after the Broncos were one of the winningest franchises in pro sports for over two decades. This is a franchise with rich tradition and history, and the 2023 team -- led by head coach Sean Payton -- undoubtedly feels the pressure to uphold that tradition.
So, while we still have time, let's dream for a moment about what the best possible scenarios for the Denver Broncos could be in 2023. We obviously know the team is not going undefeated, so we can rule that out, but what if everything just starts coming together for the Broncos?
Let's look at the top 10 best-case scenarios for the Denver Broncos in 2023.
1. Broncos have a top 10 offense
It's almost torturous to think about what the Denver Broncos' last six years could have been if the team could have fielded even a competent offense, let alone a top-10 unit in the NFL. The Broncos haven't had a top-10 offense since 2014 when they ranked 2nd in the NFL in points. They barely cracked the top 20 the year they won Super Bowl 50.
Having a top-10 offense would almost assure the Broncos a playoff spot in 2023. The only team in the top 10 of the NFL in yards last season that didn't make the playoffs was the Detroit Lions. They were also the only team in the NFL with a top-10 scoring offense to not make the playoffs.
And the fact that the Lions didn't make the playoffs is a total joke. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it because they "won" the NFC South with a losing record. The Lions ended the year 9-8. Essentially -- a top 10 scoring offense all but guarantees you a playoff spot.
2. Broncos finish top 10 in the NFL in sacks
Oddly enough, ranking in the top 10 of the NFL in sacks last season was anything but a guarantee for the playoffs. Let's look at each of the top 10 teams in the NFL last season in sacks:
1. Philadelphia Eagles
2. Kansas City Chiefs
3. New England Patriots
4. Dallas Cowboys
5. New Orleans Saints
6. Baltimore Ravens
7. New York Jets
8. Seattle Seahawks
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10. San Francisco 49ers
Three of those teams (the ones in bold) missed the playoffs last year. It goes to show how important a strong offense is, but I think ranking in the top 10 of the NFL in sacks is oftentimes a great indicator of how well you're going to do in the playoffs. The Super Bowl champion each year since 2020 has ranked in the top 5 in the NFL in sacks over the course of the season, and the 2019 Chiefs ranked 11th. Finishing in the top 10 in sacks is crucial.