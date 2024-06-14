4 Broncos players who could lose their jobs to rookies in 2024
The Denver Broncos have officially broken for "summer vacation" after weeks of voluntary OTAs and a couple of days of mandatory minicamp practices. Even though the pads aren't on yet this season, the competition has been ramping up all over the roster, and a number of veteran players could be in line to lose their jobs to rookies.
This isn't the biggest rookie class coming in for the Broncos, but head coach Sean Payton certainly made no secret about letting people know that the team feels like they outkicked their coverage, in a manner of speaking. He said they had second-round grades on Jonah Elliss (3rd-round pick) and Troy Franklin (4th-round pick) as well as 3rd-round grades on Kris Abrams-Draine (5th-round pick) and Audric Estimé (5th round pick).
Considering how highly thought of these rookies are, which veterans could be at risk of losing their jobs to the young guns in 2024?
Which Broncos veterans could have their jobs stolen by rookies in 2024?
QB Jarrett Stidham (Bo Nix)
Jarrett Stidham is the incumbent starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos. He could obviously end up losing whatever hold he has on that starting job to first-round pick Bo Nix, even if he ends up having a really good offseason.
It would likely take a dramatically bad offseason from Bo Nix to keep him out of the starting lineup at this point. The Broncos are going to give Stidham a fair shot, obviously, but the plan is to go to Nix at some point this year. By the time the regular season rolls around, these two will have competed throughout training camp along with Zach Wilson. It would be shocking if Nix didn't win the job and Stidham would have to have an other-worldly training camp/preseason to even cause the Broncos to think about keeping their first-rounder sidelined.