4 Broncos players who could earn their first Pro Bowl in the 2024 season
If the Broncos are a good team in the 2024 NFL Season, individual players will get more attention, so that could pave the way for some to make their first Pro Bowl. It would be cool to see a ton of Broncos players make their first Pro Bowl. Yes, to an extent, the Pro Bowl is just a popularity contest, but it's still a solid individual recognition.
And the Denver Broncos could be a surprise breakout team for 2024, so that could lead to some players being put on the map. Could these four Broncos players earn their first Pro Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season?
Zach Allen, DE
In 2023, Zach Allen finished with 60 total tackles, five sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits. He led the Broncos in QB hits and was on what was perhaps the worst defensive line in football. With the reinforcements that Denver brought in John Franklin-Myers, Jonah Elliss, Malcolm Roach, and Angelo Blackson, the entire unit could be better in 2024.
This could help Allen make more plays and perhaps could flirt with 10 sacks and 30 QB hits. Another interesting thing to note here is that Allen has played each year of his NFL career with Vance Joseph as his defensive coordinator, so he knows the defense up and down.
Zach Allen's 2024 season could be his best one yet.
Garett Bolles, LT
Yeah, Garett Bolles has never been named to a Pro Bowl. His insane 2020 season got him a second-team All-Pro nod, which is basically a Pro Bowl, right? Garett Bolles is now in his age-32 season and again played some good football in 2023. He's turned into one of the better left tackles in the NFL, and now that he and the entire offense is in year two of the Sean Payton era, they could be poised to explode.
With a better fit at QB as well in Bo Nix, the Broncos offense may actually turn into a competent unit in 2024. Being that the left tackle is the most important position on this unit, and being that Bolles has had the highest peak of any Broncos OL, he could be in line for a Pro Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season.
Quinn Meinerz, OG
Arguably the best guard in the NFL, Quinn Meinerz was excellent in 2023 and really should have been named to a Pro Bowl, but as we all know, the Pro Bowl voting is sometimes a popularity contest. Anyway, Meinerz signed a four-year, $80 million extension with the Broncos, which is exactly what the team should have done.
Meinerz might be the best young guard in the NFL and is just a menace as a run-blocker. If the Denver Broncos do end up being a good team in 2024, they should see some of their players get some individual recognition, and Meinerz is poised to be the best player on offense. Another disadvantage here is that since Meinerz is along the offensive line, and since the OL is not the most flashy position, he may not get the rightful attention he deserves.
Jonathon Cooper, EDGE
Jonathon Cooper easily had the best year of his NFL career in 2023. He racked up 72 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 13 QB hits. These numbers were up from 48 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and seven QB hits in 2022. It's abundantly clear that Cooper took a huge step forward in 2023, and he may be the Broncos best pass rusher at the moment.
With the improved defensive line I have briefly talked about here, the most explosive player on the Broncos defensive line could be in line for a monster season. In fact, could Cooper perhaps flirt with 10 sacks and well over 20 QB hits? I think so.
The Broncos defense as a whole needs to play better in 2024, and Jonathon Cooper could help lead the way.