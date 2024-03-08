3 worst contracts on the Broncos' payroll following release of Justin Simmons
The Broncos have made the incredibly difficult decision to move on from safety Justin Simmons. But as the team looks to create more room to spend money, there could be more tough decisions coming.
Courtland Sutton, Wide Receiver
Courtland Sutton had a solid 2023 season and a case can easily be made that he was the best player on the team, catching 10 touchdowns. But he's not an elite NFL wide receiver, yet he is set to make $17.3 million in 2024.
His name comes up as an obvious cut candidate, even though the Broncos would eat $7.6 million in dead money, they would save $9.7 million toward the salary cap. In addition, his cap number is 2025 is $17.8 million, so keeping him around won't come cheap.
The Broncos do need to have at least one wide receiver that they can count on, but the team may envision a complete rebuild of the wide receiver room.
It would be tough for the team to let him go, as was the case with Sutton, but tough business decisions are often like that. Sutton's social media posts have certainly muddied the waters in his particular case as well.
There have been reports that the Broncos are ready to move on from their top two wide receivers, Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, but other reports have suggested that Sutton will stay.
The Broncos need to look at ways to get some spending money and though they would have to find a replacement for Sutton, moving away from him could be an option.