3 wild trades to get Broncos in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft

3 crazy trades to get the Broncos into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft
Alright, this is the craziest one, but both sides end up happy after the deal is done. The Detroit Lions have overhauled their secondary this offseason, trading away former third-overall pick Jeff Okudah and signing CJ Gardner-Johnson, Cam Sutton, and Emmanuel Moseley. They probably wouldn't mind another cornerback.
And I've seen tons of mock drafts that have the Lions selecting a CB with one of their first-round picks. Well, they can get their shutdown CB in Patrick Surtain II, and in return, Denver gets both of their firsts. I included both of the firsts because it's obvious how good Surtain is.
He could truly be a generational player at the position and I think the Detroit Lions don't have many needs on their roster, so this feels like something where the Lions put the finishing touches on what could be a top 10 roster in the NFL.
The Broncos would then have a ton of draft capital to work with. There are endless possibilities with the 6th and 18th overall picks. Could Denver draft a CB with one of those picks? Sure!
Could they take a stud defensive lineman? Sure? An EDGE rusher? Of course! I absolutely love Patrick Surtain II and don't actively endorse trading him, but man, I think this specific trade would be great for the Denver Broncos.