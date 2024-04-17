3 ways the Denver Broncos can win the 2024 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos can come out of the 2024 NFL Draft as big winners.
3. Deliberately filling roster needs
I am in the camp that teams should look to fill their most urgent needs first before taking the best player available mindset. The two most important units on a winning football team are the franchise QB and the defensive front. A capable QB and being able to consistently get to the QB are the two qualities of Super Bowl teams.
It's not a coincidence or mystery how good teams are built. The Denver Broncos do not have a franchise QB and do not have a consistent defensive front. In my view, those are the two positions Denver needs to attack early. They also have more long-term needs at wide receiver and tight end as well.
If the Denver Broncos come out of the 2024 NFL Draft having deliberately filled their roster holes, I would be ecstatic and would consider that to be a huge win. Some people differ with this mindset and think teams should always target the best player available, but I only believe that when teams have their most crucial positions settled.
To me, if you're the Broncos, you cannot operate taking the best player available. It's the wrong mindset to have since you don't have your franchise quarterback or a consistent pass rush. Being more intentional with draft picks is I believe how the Denver Broncos can "win" the 2024 NFL Draft.