3 ways the Denver Broncos can win the 2024 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos can come out of the 2024 NFL Draft as big winners.
2. Denver Broncos find a way to pick in the second round
A lot of Broncos fans are probably, and rightfully scarred a bit with the amount of draft picks that the team has given up in past seasons, obviously mostly for Russell Wilson and Sean Payton. Three first-round picks and three second-round picks, if I'm not mistaken, where the highest picks given up for the two.
Right now, Denver does have their first-round pick in 2024 and will have their first and second-round picks in 2025. However, they do not have a second-round pick in 2024, which is just brutal. In most drafts, teams can get some amazing value in the second round, as many players who go in the first round aren't truly first-round prospects, but more so get selected as teams aim to fill their needs.
Or, there just might not be 32 first-round prospects. Anyway, the Denver Broncos best chance at getting into the second-round in 2024 is by trading down, and it could happen. The Philadelphia Eagles have picks 22, 50, and 53. Well, could the Broncos realistically ask for picks 22 and 53 to move down with Philly?
If they are willing to move up, likely for a top CB, it could happen. This would leave Denver with picks 22, 53, and 76, having picks in the first three rounds, and the Eagles themselves would still have a second-round pick. That's just one example, but there surely are others.
Getting into the second round would be a huge win.