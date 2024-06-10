3 way too early trade deadline targets for the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season
Yes, the NFL trade deadline in 2024 is months and months away, but that won't stop us from looking at who could be available. Could the Denver Broncos be buyers at the NFL trading deadline in 2024? Maybe. At least, that where they should be in. If all goes well and if Bo Nix adjusts well to the NFL, the Broncos are going to be a frisky team.
I have said that the ceiling for the 2024 Denver Broncos is the 2023 Houston Texans. You may laugh at me now, but it can happen until it doesn't. Denver might also take an extra bold stance and decide that they want to add to their roster at the trade deadline. It would be a wild experience, but could they have three potential targets in 2024?
1. Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints
You have to wonder what the plan is in New Orleans, as this team has not been good ever since Sean Payton left. The roster is also filled with a ton of veterans on sizable contracts. At some point, the Saints need to embrace a rebuild, and if they're again not a great team in 2024, GM Mickey Loomis might be tempted to sell at the deadline.
Could he make a deal with an old friend in Sean Payton? The Denver Broncos did add Levi Wallace and Kris Abrams-Draine at cornerback this offseason, but at the moment, they do not have a viable outside CB2. Lattimore has been a very good cornerback ever since he entered the league in 2017, when he was drafted by Payton and the Saints.
Adding Lattimore to the secondary opposite Patrick Surtain II would create the best CB duo in the NFL and would finally give Vance Joseph a great CB2 option to finally shore up the secondary.