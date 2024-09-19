3 way too early prospects for the Broncos to target in the 2025 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos have some very early needs for the 2025 NFL Draft and could target one of these three players in the first round. Even though the team still has 15 games left to play in the 2024 NFL Season, you can clearly see what needs this team has in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Broncos also have their own first and second-round picks for the first time since 2021, when they took Patrick Surtain II in round one and Javonte Williams in round two. There's also a possibility that current General Manager George Paton may not be the team's GM next offseason.
Most of the roster shortcomings are on Paton, so there really isn't a whole lot he can hang his hat on at this point. Let's dive into three prospects the Broncos should keep an eye on in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
In the digging I have done on Luther Burden, not only is he arguably the best wide receiver prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class, but he's also someone who compares favorably to Ja'Marr Chase. The Broncos could definitely use their own version of Ja'Marr Chase.
Here's a blurb on Burden from PFF:
"If you’re searching for the next Deebo Samuel, look no further. Burden has similar size to the San Francisco 49ers’ star receiver (5-foot-11, 208 pounds compared to Samuel’s 6-foot, 215-pound frame), and the two are at their best with the ball in their hands. The sophomore’s 725 yards after the catch were third among all FBS receivers this past season while his 314 receiving yards after contact were the fourth-most.- Max Chadwick
Burden also displayed impressive hands and body control this past season, dropping just four of his 94 catchable targets while coming down with 56.5% of his contested targets. The former five-star recruit was targeted on 32.7% of his receiving snaps this past season, the highest rate among Power Five receivers. If Burden can clean up some route-running issues, he can overtake the three above him. For now, he’ll have to settle for being the early WR1 favorite for the 2025 draft."
They compare him to Deebo Samuel, but either way, it's handsome company for Burden to be in, who, as Max Chadwck notes, is just insane with the ball in their hands, creating a ton of yards after the catch. That type of player is exactly what the Denver Broncos have been missing on their offense, but it would just depend on how many games Denver wins in 2024.
Burden could end up being a top-5 pick, so if Denver is picking somewhere around pick 10 or where they did in 2024, pick 12, Burden might be out of their range, but he's the type of dynamic wide receiver the team needs. This would be a home-run of a pick.
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Will Campbell is a stud left tackle from LSU who is on pace to be the first OT taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Denver Broncos have not taken a tackle since Garett Bolles back in the 2017 NFL Draft, and it's Bolles who is a free agent this offseason. He'd be entering his age-33 season in 2025, so there is reason to believe that the Broncos will let Bolles sign elsewhere in 2025 and beyond.
The team needs to continue their youth movement and also get a bit cheaper along their offensive line, but cheaper does not mean worse. Campbell is as polished as they come along the offensive line and is a day one starter for the Denver Broncos.
Frankly, Denver should look to target multiple tackles in the 2025 NFL Draft, as there is a life without Mike McGlinchey for this team, who was an overpay in free agency back in 2023. Will Campbell in the first round would be a great foundational block for the Broncos.
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The Denver Broncos have no threat at tight end. None. Greg Dulcich is not that guy, and Adam Trautman is there simply because he knows the system and is a decent blocker. The best offenses in the NFL all do seem to have competent tight end play, so the Broncos should follow suit and perhaps target Colston Loveland in the 2025 NFL Draft. Here's what PFF says about Loveland:
"Loveland went from a promising freshman to one of the nation’s best tight ends as a sophomore. He finished as the fourth-most valuable FBS tight end this past season according to PFF’s wins above average metric and was fifth among them in receiving yards (649).- Max Chadwick
Loveland’s elite athleticism at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds makes him nearly unguardable. His 88.7% open-target rate in 2023 placed him in the 97th percentile for all tight ends in the country. Expect him to be a projected first-round pick in the 2025 draft."
Now, taking a tight end in the first round might not be the best allocation of resources, but if the Broncos are high enough on Loveland and address their WR position in free agency, it could work out. Perhaps Denver signs Tee Higgins in free agency and then takes Loveland?
Who knows if the Broncos would even consider taking a tight end in the first round. It's a need nonetheless.