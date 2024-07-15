3 unexpected moves Denver Broncos could make in the next calendar year
Add aggressively during 2024 NFL trade deadline
I am not sure that many are predicting the Denver Broncos to be a good football team in the 2024 NFL Season, and it's weird, honestly. The team won eight games last year; they finished 7-4 after a brutal 1-5 start, and you could very easily argue that they got better on both sides of the ball, so why is Denver getting ranked at 30th, 31st, 32nd in various power rankings?
Well, some of us are cautiously optimistic about the team, and perhaps the Denver Broncos could shock a majority of the NFL world by not only being right in the mix of the playoff hunt in the loaded AFC, but also by aggressively adding players.
Could you imagine if the Denver Broncos actually got to add players at the 2024 NFL trade deadline? It would be something the team and fanbase have not experienced in years, and it's something that we deserve to see happen. And given how stubborn Sean Payton seems, I could totally see Payton thinking that he can indeed make a legitimate playoff push with rookie QB Bo Nix.
Ideally, I believe the Broncos are eye-balling the 2025 NFL Season as the first year where a huge window could open, but what if that window appears to be cracking open in 2024? Nothing is stopping the Denver Broncos from even being in a Wild Card spot at the NFL trade deadline.
In that case, you'd almost be surprised if the Broncos did not add some players. Furthermore, the team has just flat-out stunk for years that I would not be surprised if some Broncos fans are already pessimistic heading into the season.
Only time will tell, but could you imagine if Denver got to add at the trade deadline?