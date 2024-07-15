3 unexpected moves Denver Broncos could make in the next calendar year
The Denver Broncos might be the most interesting team in the NFL right now, and depending on how their season goes, a few unexpected moves could go down. The Broncos are at a crucial time in their franchise, as the 2024 NFL Season could be a great building block for the future, but it could also be a year that pushes them even further back into irrelevancy.
I've outlined three unexpected moves that the Broncos could make in the next calendar year, both good and bad. Let's dive into them.
3 unexpected moves Denver Broncos could make in the next calendar year
Signing QB Dak Prescott in 2025 free agency
Maybe the most unexpected and surprising move that the Denver Broncos could execute between now and next offseason is signing QB Dak Prescott in the 2025 free agency period. Let's set the scene as to how the Broncos could even get to this position.
The Broncos drafted Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he is clearly the most NFL-ready QB in sometime. However, some may argue that Nix may already be close to his ceiling given how much college football he's played. Furthermore, the Broncos were never going to rebuild with Sean Payton in town.
That was evident this offseason, as the Broncos did add modest talent to their roster on both sides of the ball, and they already had a nice core of players on the team. Talk of "ripping it down to the studs" was overblown, and Payton clearly believes that, as the Broncos not only brought in a day one starter at QB, but they also added other notable talent on both sides of the ball.
But all of this does not mean Bo Nix is going to succeed in 2024, and would Sean Payton really wait around and hope that Nix develops in year two if he's just awful in year one? I don't think so; Payton doesn't have forever to be a head coach in the NFL, and current Cowboys QB Dak Prescott could be on the free agency market in 2025.
Prescott fits the offense that Sean Payton likes to run, and with him being an established QB in this league, the Broncos may end up in a bidding war for his services next offseason.