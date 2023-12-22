3 unexpected moves the Broncos can make in 2024
The Denver Broncos can really make some noise in 2024.
Unexpected Move #2: Broncos get 3 new starters along the defensive front
I think the defensive line is the top priority for the Denver Broncos this offseason. I think DJ Jones is cut, as he's simply not what Denver needs right now. From there, I think there are a plethora of defensive linemen the Broncos can sign in free agency like Danielle Hunter, Chris Jones, Leonard Williams, Chase Young, and to a lesser extent, Carl Lawson, A'Shawn Robinson, Marcus Davenport, and others.
The DL free agency class seems pretty deep, and I think Denver also looks to the EDGE to improve as well. An unexpected move I can see happening is Denver coming away with three new starters in 2024, two along the defensive line next to Zach Allen, and one new starter off the EDGE. I think the Broncos get hyper-aggressive to fix this unit for Vance Joseph in 2024.
Among a few other truths in the NFL, one of them is that losing the line of scrimmage is a recipe for disaster. Teams don't win many games when they lose the LOS. The Broncos stop the run at the worst rate in the NFL. They have allowed 2,057 yards on the ground, and allow the most yards per carry by a half of a yard. They've also given up the seventh-most rushing touchdowns this year.
They have the 11th-most sacks in the NFL this year, so that's a fine number, but their pass rush is also inconsistent. There's really no reason to not bolster this unit for 2024.