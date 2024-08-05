3 unexpected Broncos players who could become huge factors in the 2024 season
Mike McGlinchey, RT
Mike McGlinchey signed a big-time deal with the Denver Broncos in the 2023 NFL Offseason and ended up being an OK addition for the team in year one. He was up and down for most of the season, but did seem to catch on late in the year. The former first-round pick enjoyed five strong seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, and when he is at his best, he's surely a top-7 right tackle in the NFL.
We all know that LT Garett Bolles is going to be solid, but McGlinchey playing more stable and consistent football in year two with the Broncos is going to be huge for this offensive line, as it could give the Broncos three very good players along this unit alongside Bolles and right guard Quinn Meinerz.
Having two quality tackles is kind of unheard of in the NFL today. McGlinchey stabilizing his play in the 2024 NFL Season would be massive, especially with rookie QB Bo Nix likely being the starter.
John Franklin-Myers, DE
John Franklin-Myers was a huge addition for the Denver Broncos, but an underrated one league-wide. The Broncos got him for a late-round pick from the New York Jets. Over the last three years for the New York Jets, JFM has played in all but one game. He's racked up 14.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 48 QB hits.
He's averaging nearly a QB hit per game and is just an all-around good player. Having Zach Allen across the line at the other DE spot is going to help the Denver Broncos form one of the better DE duos in the NFL. With Franklin-Myers being a legitimate pass-rush threat, the Broncos have two of those players down along the DL.
This should especially help in the run defense, a statistic where Denver was quite bad in the 2023 NFL Season. John Franklin-Myers is by no means an elite player, but he's going to turn into a massive addition for the Broncos DL.