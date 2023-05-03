Three underrated things Broncos must do to win games in 2023

3 underrated things Broncos must do to win games in 2023
The acquisitions of Sean Payton and Russell Wilson have been heavily offensive-focused, but there's more that Denver must do to win games in 2023. Offense has been something the Denver Broncos have been allergic to since the 2014 season.
Ever since then, Denver has tried and failed in many ways to fix the offense, and the Russell Wilson + Sean Payton combination seems to be the best potential solution that the Broncos have put forth. Just because this offense might end up "fixed" in 2023, that doesn't mean Denver will magically start winning games.
There's much more they have to do, and I've identified three other things that haven't gotten much attention that they must do in 2023 to win more than lose.
1. Field a competent special teams unit
Between Brandon McManus making less than 80% of his kicks in 2022, Corliss Waitman spewing inconsistency, and Montrell Washington being an ineffective return man, the Broncos' special teams unit was downright pathetic.
It was so bad that former special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes lost his job when Jerry Rosburg took over as head coach of the Broncos after Nathaniel Hackett was fired. Along with the offense, it seems like Denver has not fielded a competent special teams unit in years.
New special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica has a decent enough resume to inspire some confidence that the unit can return to being average, at least. New draft pick Marvin Mims also has return ability and I think we'll see that being heavily utilized in 2023.