3 underrated storylines for Denver Broncos in 2024 offseason
The most popular stories as it pertains to the Denver Broncos are obvious, but what about some more underrated storylines?
3. How do the Denver Broncos fix their tight end situation?
This is an issue, but when you consider the 2024 NFL Draft, the Russell Wilson saga, how the Broncos plan on fixing their horrid pass rush and defensive line, the cap space, and who the team could trade, the tight end issue is actually a bit down the list.
So, how do the Denver Broncos fix their tight end situation? Well, the team doesn't exactly have the type of draft capital to be investing in a tight end in the first round, in my opinion. I think Georgia tight end Brock Bowers would be awesome, but I think Denver chooses a QB over him in every single scenario.
The next tight end who goes after that is likely Ja'Tavion Sanders from Texas, who is a very good receiving threat. Sanders seems to be a second-round pick, which is a pick Denver does not have. The free agent tight end market, as of now, consists of guys like Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Dalton Schultz, and other lesser-known players.
Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich cannot get his hamstrings to stay healthy, as he played in just two games in 2023. Dulcich is not someone who the Broncos can trust at this point, and Adam Trautman is a free agent. It'll be interesting to see the kind of change that comes with this room. I'd assume that Denver looks to make a modest free agent acquisition.
Hunter Henry might be the team's best bang for their buck. Bringing back Trautman makes sense too, as he's spent most of his career in Sean Payton's offensive system. Outside of free agency, though, I'm not sure the Broncos are going to come away with a tight end in the 2024 NFL Draft. I am personally very curious to see how this room is improved this offseason.