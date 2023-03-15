3 trades that would be huge mistakes for the Denver Broncos
Trade rumors have been heating up for the Denver Broncos in recent days, especially when it comes to the wide receiver position. Could the Broncos be looking at a total reset at that position under new head coach Sean Payton? It seems like there could be some potential trades on the table and the specific players being targeted are Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. It's understandable that these particular players would be of interest to other teams, but what kinds of deals would the Broncos absolutely have to turn down, no matter what?
Again, these are rumors floating around. Obviously, these may not be actual deals on the table that Denver is currently sitting on, but the possibility exists. In such a weak wide receiver market, the Broncos should make teams really pay up for this kind of help at receiver, and certainly not settle for any bad deals.
If the Broncos get approached with any of these three trade opportunities, they should simply pass.
3 trades the Denver Broncos would be fools to accept in 2023
1. Jerry Jeudy for anything less than a 1st-rounder
Let's just cut to the chase here, alright? If the Denver Broncos trade Jerry Jeudy at all, it might end up being a colossal mistake. If they trade him for anything less than a first-round pick, I think it would be grounds to really jump on George Paton's back. Jeudy emerged last season as the Broncos' clear top target in the passing game. He was a playmaker down the stretch last year, including a three-touchdown game in a nearly miraculous comeback against the Chiefs.
The New York Giants have been knowingly hot on Jeudy's trail since last year's trade deadline. The connection there is obvious, too. Brian Daboll, head coach of the Giants, was on Alabama's coaching staff in 2017 as OC and QBs coach when Jeudy was in his freshman year with the Crimson Tide.
Daboll and Giants GM Joe Schoen were also part of the Buffalo Bills' staff when they made the trade for Stefon Diggs, a move that was transformative for quarterback Josh Allen. Perhaps they would see Jeudy's ability to separate easily from defensive backs as a similar type of deal in New York to help take Daniel Jones' game to the next level.
If they want to make that happen, George Paton -- who was on the other end of that Diggs trade as a member of the Vikings' front office -- should be holding out for nothing less than the 25th overall pick the Giants hold in the first round. Not Jeudy and a pick for 25, either. It's a first-round value minimum on a player with two years left on his rookie deal, plus the option of franchise tags after that.
Anything less than a first-round pick and the Broncos shouldn't even be entertaining the idea.