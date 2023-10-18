3 trade proposals for Jerry Jeudy the Broncos can't refuse
What trade offers for Jerry Jeudy would be too good for the Broncos to pass on?
2. Jerry Jeudy to the 49ers
Rumor has it, the Denver Broncos were holding out hope for a first-round pick in exchange for Jerry Jeudy in the 2023 offseason, and that's why nothing ever ended up materializing. At this point, I think getting a first-round pick is well out of the picture, but getting a haul like this from a contending team -- especially one with so many picks like the 49ers -- is perhaps within the realm of possibility.
The Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers have come together on a number of trades in the last handful of years, including one already this year involving a pick swap for Randy Gregory.
And it's still quite impressive that the Broncos were able to pull that one off.
When the Broncos traded Emmanuel Sanders to the 49ers a handful of years ago, they got a 3rd-and-4th-round pick in return. Now, Sanders was perhaps a more proven receiver at the time than Jeudy, but he was also obviously much older and wasn't under contract beyond that season. Here you have a young player who could end up being a fixture in San Francisco's offense, and the value of a 2nd and 3rd matches what Jeudy could potentially do for the 49ers.
If the Denver Broncos get this kind of offer, even from a team that could end up picking late in every round, I think it might be too good to pass up.