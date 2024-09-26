3 things the Denver Broncos should do if they win in Week 4 against Jets
The Denver Broncos have a winnable game in front of them in Week 4 when they play the New York Jets. If they beat the Jets, here is what they should do.
The Broncos beating the Jets in Week 4 makes this season a lot more interesting. The difference between 1-3 and 2-2 is huge, even though the record difference is just one game. Denver has two home games in a row after Week 4 and could seriously turn their season around. If they do win in Week 4, they must make these three mov
Swing a trade for a veteran wide receiver
The Denver Broncos do not have a no. 1 WR, and that isn't going to change if they win in Week 4 against the New York Jets. The team must look at some options ahead of the trade deadline, which follows the Week 9 games.
Could the Cleveland Browns part ways with Amari Cooper? What about Tee Higgins? Are the Cincinnati Bengals going to keep him only to see him leave in free agency? A true no. 1 WR is one of a quarterback's best friends, and Denver getting to 2-2 sets them up to get above .500.
They should seek to acquire a veteran wide receiver if they are able to win in Week 4. A win would only heighten the urgency for this.
Sign a veteran center
The Denver Broncos did not re-sign center Lloyd Cushenberry when free agency opened. Luke Wattenberg won the starting center job over Alex Forsyth, Bo Nix's former Oregon teammate, and Wattenberg has been solid thus far. It's his first year starting in the NFL, so there is bound to be some rough patches.
Well, Denver could still justify bringing in a veteran center. I was pounding the table for this team to sign Connor Williams in free agency. He would have been a perfect fit, but there are still some decent names out there like Brian Allen, Mason Cole, and Pat Elflein.
Unless Luke Wattenberg really turns a corner and shows more progress as the season goes on, I would not be surprised if Denver looked to free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft to bring in a more substantive, long-term solution at the position.
Do whatever it takes to bring in a veteran tight end
Mark Andrews, Gerald Everett, I don't care. The Broncos are getting virtually zero production from their tight end room this season and could definitely benefit from adding one. It's odd that they have not given Donald Parham a chance yet, but I would hope that changes soon. The free agency market at tight end was pretty bare, but Gerald Everett was out there.
He signed with the Chicago Bears, and to top it off, Denver did not draft a tight end in 2024. I guess they were hoping that one of Lucas Krull or Greg Dulcich developed, but that hasn't been the case. Having a legitimate receiving threat at tight end would do wonders for this offense.
This is another position that Denver could definitely address during the 2025 NFL Draft. Colston Loveland from Michigan figures to be the top TE prospect in 2025. Denver could target him or see if there's a trade to be had at the position in the offseason. But for now, they should do whatever it takes to try an add a body at this position.