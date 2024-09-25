3 teams Broncos should keep an eye on as 2024 trade deadline approaches
The Denver Broncos may be in a position to buy at the 2024 NFL trade deadline, and these three teams could be huge sellers. You may think I am crazy for already bringing this up, but it's not like the Broncos can't participate. Right now, the team sits at 1-2 on the season and do have some tough tests coming up.
And I am not necessarily saying that the team is going to truly contend this season, but there could be some trades to be made at the deadline. Many teams have young players in the final year of their deals. The writing may be on the wall of them not returning the following season, so it'd be good practice to secure a draft pick instead of just watching them leave in free agency.
If said young player fits the Denver Broncos, they should make a move. Denver is projected to have a good bit of cap space next offseason and could not only retain a player they make a move for, but also make several other free agency signings.
Let's look at three teams the Broncos should keep an eye on as the trade deadline approaches.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are shockingly horrible in 2024 and are one of just three winless teams in the NFL. They got blown out by the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 and seem to be nearing a total collapse. Head coach Doug Pederson has to be on the hot seat, and QB Trevor Lawrence just does not look good.
There really isn't much of anything going well for this team, and GM Trent Baalke could even be on the hot seat as well. It's an odd situation, at least in my view, as the Jags have a very good roster, but it's just not working thus far. The Jaguars have six more games before the trade deadline and may only have two wins across the next six.
If they went 2-4, they'd be 2-7 through their first nine games, which would definitely put them in a position to sell. Could the Broncos swing a trade for one of their wide receivers in Christian Kirk? Maybe Denver would want their starting center, Mitch Morse? There could be some options here.