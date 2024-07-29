3 things Denver Broncos can do better than KC Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Season
Turnover differential
The Denver Broncos had a +4 turnover differential in the 2023 NFL Season, which is a strong spot to be in. That means they forced four more turnovers than they committed themselves, which ends up being four extra possessions. The Kansas City Chiefs actually had a turnover differential of -11 during the 2023 NFL Season.
That's quite poor, and with the Chiefs potentially not improving all that much on offense heading into the 2024 NFL Season, I could again see a year where the Denver Broncos have a stronger turnover differential than the Chiefs. This might not feel like that major of a statistic, but it truly is.
Forcing turnovers is something that impacts multiple games every single week, so the hope is that Denver can limit their own turnovers and force a bunch, like they did in the second half of the 2023 NFL Season.
Total penalties
The Broncos committed 99 penalties during the 2023 NFL Season, which ranked as the 14th-most in the NFL, which is right in the middle of the pack. That's fine. The Kansas City Chiefs committed three fewer penalties in 2023 at 96. As recently as the 2021 season, the Broncos had committed just 83 penalties, and the Chiefs had committed 111.
It's not outrageous to think that KC could commit more penalties than the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season. Kansas City's tackle situation is a bit unstable, and they weren't the most disciplined team during the season, either.
You also have to figure that this was Sean Payton's first year as head coach of his team, so now that he and his staff have another full offseason under their belts with the team, they could play more disciplined football. The Chiefs have hardly changed from 2023 to 2024, so the impact that Andy Reid and his coaching staff has on the roster should be roughly the same.
Denver committing fewer penalties than KC in the 2024 NFL Season is very much in play and could be another small boost to the Broncos chances next season.