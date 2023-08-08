3 teams the Denver Broncos should be worrying about in the 2023 season
Just because the Denver Broncos appear to be trending in the right direction, does not mean the 2023 season won't come without some struggle
3. Any potential AFC Wild Card team
Right now, I think the four division champions in the AFC for 2023 will be the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, and Jacksonville Jaguars. I do not think we'll see a new division champion emerge, but the seeding from 2022 to 2023 could be different. So that means, realistically, all of the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets could be vying for the last three seeds in the AFC.
This could turn into a huge mess for each team. There might end up being so many tiebreakers that need to be decided, and the AFC Wild Card race could end up being a massive bloodbath, which may be fun to watch, especially if Denver is one of those three teams. What I do not like about this potential situation is that Denver being in year one with a new coaching system could limit their potential in 2023.
Sean Payton has brought immediate success to a franchise before, but every other team mentioned besides the Broncos in the first paragraph is more established organizationally at this moment. However, it's easy to argue that Sean Payton is the best coach of that bunch, so maybe Denver can lock up a Wild Card seed.
I am both very excited and anxious to see the AFC Wild Card race play out.