3 surprise trades the Broncos could make at the deadline
Could the Denver Broncos make any surprise trades before the 2023 NFL trade deadline?
The Denver Broncos have another matchup on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. With a 2-5 record, the team might not exactly be looking to spend draft capital on players at the 2023 NFL trade deadline, but for the right price, the Broncos should absolutely be looking to be buyers in certain instances. If the right player can help this team win games in 2023, I think the team should absolutely consider it. If the team can get players who could be part of the plans beyond 2023? Even better.
There are a variety of trade ideas that have been thrown out there for the Broncos, but they are typically involving players leaving Denver and heading to other NFL teams. But the late-round pick swap is en vogue, and players are changing teams for basically nothing in a lot of trades that are going down these days. If the Broncos can get in on some deals like that, or involving late-round picks that can be easily recouped, there are some potentially surprising trades I'd love to see.
Let's look at a handful of options.
3 surprising trade options for the Denver Broncos at the 2023 trade deadline
1. Trade for Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow
The Las Vegas Raiders have been unable to trade Hunter Renfrow for a while now, and the fact that things aren't working out between he and Josh McDaniels is pretty mind-boggling. McDaniels has seemingly always had success with slot receivers like Renfrow, but apparently Renfrow has not worked out for the McDaniels offense.
Again, it's very shocking considering the guys McDaniels had in New England.
If the Raiders really don't want Renfrow, they should be willing to trade him anywhere, even to a division rival, right? In-division trades aren't overly common, by any means, but the NFC North has proven to us over the last couple of years that they're not impossible. With just a handful of catches so far this season, Renfrow's value in a trade is just about shot, but he could be an interesting player to add to the Denver offense.
Renfrow is a stud in the slot who brings added value on special teams. I think this type of deal might not be necessary if you keep all of the other receivers on your roster, but if the price is right, I could see this being a nice addition for the Broncos and a passing game that has struggled to maintain consistency.