3 reasons why the Denver Broncos can win 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos definitely showed a good bit of progress in 2023; could their next step be a double-digit win season in 2024? Nothing is stopping the Denver Broncos from achieving greatness in 2024. And at this point, a winning record, even without the postseason, would feel like a success.
Well, could the Broncos come away with 10 wins in 2024? A 10-win season from the Broncos, even in the loaded AFC, could very likely end with them in the postseason. It'd be a miraculous turnaround from their disastrous, historically bad 2022 season. With the right pieces in place, the Broncos can make it happen.
Reason #1: Sean Payton
Sean Payton has won 62% of his regular season games across his head coaching career. That's 10.54 wins per 17 games. So statistically, he averages over 10 wins per season. There's no mistaking just how good of a head coach the Denver Broncos have, and it was evident last year.
The team looked hopeless after their 1-5 start, but five wins in a row had them standing at 7-6 at one point late in the 2023 NFL Season. Just think of where the Broncos could have gone had then not started 1-5. We can argue all day about the success of the New Orleans Saints being more due to Drew Brees or Sean Payton.
Can't it be both? In 16 years as a head coach, he's got nine separate seasons of at least 10 wins. So technically, the 2024 Denver Broncos have a greater than 50% chance to win 10 games. Most every week, Denver has a coaching advantage, and that's just a simple fact.
Reason #2: The 2023 Houston Texans
The 2023 Houston Texans went from a team no one really cared about to a team that will compete for a Super Bowl title in 2024. The Broncos do have a similar structure in 2024 as the Texans did in 2023. And the most prominent similarity is the rookie QB. The Texans had an encouraging rookie QB in CJ Stroud who was clearly playing in an offense that maximized what he did well.
The Denver Broncos have an encouraging rookie QB in Bo Nix who is clearly playing in an offense that maximizes what he does well. The Texans roster was also pretty underrated in 2023, and while I don't think the Broncos have a great roster necessarily, it's certainly better than it was in 2023, and the 2023 Broncos won eight games.
The way I see it, the Broncos improved their most urgent positions, which bring me to my last point.
Reason #3: Improved roster from 2023
The Denver Broncos roster is better now than it was at any point in 2023. The team seems to have improved at QB, running back, wide receiver, defensive line, and cornerback. At QB, they added Bo Nix. At RB, they added rookies Audric Estime and Blake Watson. Along the DL, they've added Malcolm Roach, Angelo Blackson, and John Franklin-Myers. And at CB, they've added Levi Wallace and Kris Abrams-Draine.
These are substantive improvements, guys. Let's not diminish what Sean Payton and George Paton did to improve the roster. Now sure, the team probably got worse at center, and the TE room didn't really get better or worse. But the Broncos attacked their weakest roster spots, and in turn, it's