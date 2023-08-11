3 reasons why the Denver Broncos can sweep the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023
At some point, the Denver Bronocs are going to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, and it can certainly happen twice this year
It might sound outrageous, but hear me out. The Denver Broncos are equipped enough to finally beat the Kansas City Chiefs, and they might even be able to sweep them this year. As bad as the Broncos have been since last beating the Chiefs back in 2015, they have played them very competitively in the past.
In fact, the 2022 Denver Broncos were easily the worst team we've seen in the post-Manning era, and maybe one of the worst teams in their history, but were still able to hang with the Chiefs in both games. You'd have to think that the team is dangerously close to finally beating them. And if they can, the Broncos will be in a great position within the divisional race.
Not only can the Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs once in 2023, but they can sweep the season series. Here's why.
1. Offense might be significantly improved
Beginning with the first time the Broncos lost to the Chiefs during their current losing streak versus the team, Kansas City has averaged 28.9 points per game. Denver has scored at least 20 points in seven of those 15 matchups as well. During Sean Payton's career as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, his offenses have averaged at least 28.9 points per game in six different seasons and even averaged 21.4 points per game in the 2021 season where players like Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian got significant snaps at quarterback.
With as close as Denver has come to beating the Chiefs, it's almost always been the offense that has been their downfall, but scoring 30 points in a Sean Payton offense is something that has been done routinely. Well, the Broncos' defense is typically a solid unit, so if the offense is significantly improved, then that in itself might be enough to knock off the Chiefs twice in 2023.