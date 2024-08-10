3 reasons why Bo Nix could fail for the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos took Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but success is not at all guaranteed.
I want to be optimistic about the Denver Broncos, and I truly am, but there is always the other side of things that we must look at here. The team seems prepared to hand the keys over to rookie QB Bo Nix at some point, and while that could be super exciting for the future, there is always a chance that Nix just does not work out in the NFL.
In fact, is Bo Nix already set up to fail in the 2024 NFL Season? Let's dive into why failure is possible.
He's already at his NFL ceiling
One of the criticisms of Bo Nix during the 2024 NFL Draft cycle was that he could be close or already at his NFL ceiling. Nix is not a special athlete and does not have an elite arm. He's also the most experienced collegiate QB ever, so all of those factors could contribute to there being nothing more above what Nix is now.
This could benefit the Denver Broncos in the short-term, but it also could hurt them greatly. What if Nix's ceiling is actually quite low? What if he's closer to what Derek Carr is now than anything else? The potential for a limited ceiling in the NFL is a bit scary to think about, but it also could be a reason why the Broncos top-out in 2024.
No clear-cut weapon on offense to consistently use
Yes, Courtland Sutton caught 10 touchdown passes in 2023, but as of now, there is no clear-cut weapon on offense. The Broncos have a ton of play-makers, but there is no obvious WR1. This is also true at running back and at tight end. There could be many mouths to feed in 2024, but one of the best things that a team can give to their rookie QB is an elite weapon, whether it's a WR or a tight end.
I mean, look at how well Brock Purdy has played across his first two seasons in the NFL. The 49ers have elite weapons everywhere. Joe Burrow got Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to accelerate his development, and Patrick Mahomes had a prime Travis Kelce to use when he broke out in 2018.
Bo Nix does not have this elite type of player, so that could impact his performance in 2024.
Playing in a very tough conference
The AFC is flat-out loaded. It's an incredibly deep conference at QB and all across the board. The Denver Broncos could have an uphill battle for success in 2024, and this loaded conference could impact Bo Nix in year one. He's going to likely face-off against all four AFC North defenses, which is not a great matchup. He's also likely have to play the amazing Chiefs defense twice in 2024 as well.
I do not think many people have high standards for Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos, as the sledding is going to be tough in the AFC. Nix might be put through the wringer early on, and it'll be interesting to see if he could bounce back from it.