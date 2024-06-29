3 reasons to be optimistic about the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season
The Broncos have a strong coaching staff
Isn't this obvious? The Denver Broncos were an amazingly disciplined and well-coached football team in 2023, especially compared to what they had in 2022 when the clown show was in town. Sure, Denver might not have the best coach at any position or otherwise in the NFL, but it's not hard to see the coaching job that was done in 2023.Denver Broncos
This team started 1-5 thanks to a historically bad defense, and this below-average roster was dragged to the finish line at a 7-4 pace, somehow winning eight games. Sean Payton absolutely knows what he's doing, and it's clear that he's got a great staff as well.
There might not be a clear coaching weakness at this point, and I have not even mentioned how efficient the special teams unit was, which is largely thanks to Mike Westhoff and Ben Kotwica, two phenomenal coaches who worked miracles for the ST unit in 2023.
Denver addressed their weak spots this offseason (DL, Secondary)
The Broncos two biggest weaknesses were arguably along the defensive line and in the secondary, and Denver did invest significant time into each unit this offseason. Along the DL, they traded for John Franklin-Myers, formerly of the New York Jets. They also signed an elite run stuffer in Malcolm Roach, and also signed a high-end rotational player in Angelo Blackson.
In the 2024 NFL Draft, they added an EDGE rusher in Jonah Elliss, who has excellent pure pass-rush ability. Overall, the unit is significantly better on paper now than it was at any point during the 2023 NFL Season. This is going to be a huge boost for the defense, who constantly lost the battle at the line of scrimmage.
The secondary has seen new faces like Levi Wallace, Kris Abrams-Draine, and Brandon Jones enter the picture. The team stabilized their slot CB spot with Ja'Quan McMillian, re-signed PJ Locke III, who is an excellent fit for Vance Joseph's defense, will hopefully see Caden Sterns return, and still have the best CB in the NFL in Patrick Surtain II.
The secondary feels deeper if nothing else, so the added depth should help his unit out a ton as well.
Overall, the 2024 Denver Broncos feel like they're going to be a much better team than they were in 2023.