3 reasons to be excited about the Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Draft
There is a lot to be excited about in the 2024 NFL Draft!
Sean Payton and the front office staff will now have year two together and are surely going to continue to mold the roster into their image. The Broncos are not going to be able to compete with the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs if they don't hit on numerous players in the NFL draft. One of those positions is obviously the QB.
Beyond that, the Broncos need help at wide receiver, tight end, and at edge rusher. The cornerback spot is also a position that needs boosting. Frankly, Denver's roster isn't that great, so the team getting to 8-9 in 2023 is actually quite miraculous. Going into the 2024 NFL Draft, as we get closer, rumors will get more prevalent about what direction the Broncos could go.
Beyond that, there are a few reasons to be excited about the 2024 NFL Draft.
1. The team finally has a first-round pick (and it's inside the top-15!)
Not only do the Denver Broncos have a first-round pick in 2024, but it's inside the top-15 as well. Denver is slated to pick 12th overall, which is high enough to land a blue-chip, cornerstone prospect. It's also a high enough pick where the Broncos could potentially trade down to accumulate capital.
The draft is quite deep at wide receiver, offensive tackle, and cornerback. Edge rusher is also a very talented position group in this year's draft. The Broncos standing pat at 12th overall could land them one of the three best wide receivers or pass rushers in this year's draft. That pick could also be used on one of the tier two QBs like Bo Nix, JJ McCarthy, or Michael Penix Jr.
Denver should have a slew of prospects to choose from in the first round.