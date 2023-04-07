Three reasons Russell Wilson will bounce back in 2023

3 reasons Russell Wilson will bounce back for Broncos in 2023
2. Improved offensive line
It appears as though the Broncos will trot out a much improved offensive line than they had in 2022. Not only that, I'd feel confident in saying that the unit will be better coached as well. Former offensive line coach Butch Barry seemed universally viewed as a poor coach, and I think those who thought that were right.
With new offensive line coach Zach Strief in the mix, someone who Payton obviously trusts, I'm excited to see the kind of impact he can have on the unit. We also should see the return of Garett Bolles and perhaps a new face at center.
The Broncos might want to draft a rookie center in 2023. They could also sign a free agent like Ben Jones or Connor McGovern. Heck, they could do both. Either way, I'd expect the Broncos' OL to be at the very least an average unit that doesn't greatly impact the game in a negative way.
Russell Wilson does take more sacks than the typical QB, but even he needs a strong unit in front of him.