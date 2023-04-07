3 reasons Russell Wilson will bounce back for Broncos in 2023
Russell Wilson's 2022 season was a disaster and he was mocked by many, but there are clear reasons why he can bounce back in 2023. It seems that a ton of people are fully out on the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Wilson turns 35 in 2023 and enjoyed a stellar decade as quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks before landing with the Broncos in 2022.
Well, he played like a blindfolded college quarterback for the Broncos in 2022, but I do think there is reason to believe that Wilson can return to form. Some, or even most may disagree, but I find it hard to believe that someone who was as good as Wilson is going to fall apart like this in his early-30s.
Let's look at three reasons why Russell Wilson will bounce back for the Denver Broncos in 2023.
Three reasons Russell Wilson will bounce back in 2023
1. Elite coaching
Sean Payton is an elite offensive mind who was brought over to be the head coach of the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason. Payton has crafted multiple top-ranked offenses during his time in New Orleans with Drew Brees.
I also think he's built a great staff filled with quality veteran coaches. Elite coaching can have a bigger impact on a team's performance than top players. Just look at the New York Giants from last year, a team that lacked talent on both sides of the ball won nine games in the regular season and won a playoff game.
I think the Broncos and Wilson can have a similar turnaround.