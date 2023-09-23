3 reasons Denver Broncos win in Week 3, 2 reasons they lose
The Denver Broncos play the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
Broncos LOSE because their defense is facing an elite offense
On the flip side, the Denver Broncos defense is among the worst units in the NFL thus far. They have given up 52 points so far in 2023, which is 26 per game. They've been inconsistent in the secondary and the pass rush seems to be hit or miss. I really think Dolphins' QB Tua Tagovailoa is going to have a field day against this bad Broncos' secondary unless Vance Joseph has some type of elite game plan he plans on implementing.
Not only is Tagovailoa an excellent and accurate QB, the Dolphins also feature perhaps the fastest playmakers in the NFL. Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, and De'Von Achane are some of the fastest players in the league, and much of what the Dolphins do on offense is to simply get the ball to the playmaker as quickly as possible.
It might be a long day for Denver.
Broncos WIN because this could be a trap game for the Dolphins
Trap games are most definitely a thing in the NFL. Even though Denver seems equipped enough to not be among the worst teams in the NFL, they clearly are not as good as the Dolphins. Perhaps Miami will come down from their high of the first two weeks. They got into a shootout against the Los Angeles Chargers and won a hard-fought game against the New England Patriots on Sunday night.
Maybe they'll have an off day? I remember back in 2019, a rookie Drew Lock and the 4-8 Denver Broncos waltzed into Houston to face an 8-4 Texans team that had just come off a big primetime win versus the Patriots. I told myself that Denver would win because I just felt like the Texans were due for a trap game.
And well, Drew Lock had the best game of his career, and the Broncos blew out Houston. I think the same could happen here in Week 3.