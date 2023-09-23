3 reasons Denver Broncos win in Week 3, 2 reasons they lose
The Denver Broncos play the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
The Denver Broncos will have their toughest game of the season thus far in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season against the Miami Dolphins. Can they pull off the upset? The Broncos desperately need a win in 2023. Sean Payton's teams in the past have tended to start slow. In fact, Payton has historically only won 54 percent of his games in September, but wins 76 percent of his games in October.
We'll see if the Broncos can continue that trend in 2023. That would be nice to see Denver win a few in a row and put themselves right back in the thick of things. The Broncos travel to Miami for a 1:00PM start, and this has been a huge task for them in the past. For whatever reason, Denver has had a heck of a time traveling east to play a 1:00PM game. I should know, I've gone to two of them in Buffalo and Baltimore over the last several seasons.
Let's dive into three reasons this team will win on Sunday, and two reasons why they will lose.
3 reasons Denver Broncos in in Week 3, 2 reasons they lose
Broncos WIN because Russell Wilson gets to play against a bad defense
The Miami Dolphins' defense has allowed a total of 51 points through two games, so they are giving up over 25 points per game. Defensively, they've allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 72 percent of their passes, and have allowed the 6th most completions in the NFL. To be fair, they've also sacked the QB a ton this year thus far, but the defense has been shaky at best.
Russell Wilson just had to deal with a very stingy defense in the Washington Commanders, and he played pretty well. Wilson also played well against the Las Vegas Raiders defense. Miami is without Jalen Ramsey for the next few months, so the unit is a bit weaker because of that, and with DangeRuss looking more and more like his old self, I think it's only a matter of time before we see a Vintage Russ type of game.