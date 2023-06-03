3 reasons the Denver Broncos should sign DeAndre Hopkins
2. Broncos could get some draft capital back because of this
So, if the Broncos were to sign DeAndre Hopkins, that could make someone like Courtland Sutton expendable. It was reported that the Broncos had almost traded him to the Baltimore Ravens earlier this offseason, which is significant.
If the team were to sign Hopkins, they'd have a logjam at wide receiver, which is almost weird to think about given how inconsistent the room has been recently.
The Broncos could then shop Courtland Sutton after signing Hopkins if they wanted. Now, if the team were to do this, they may not have a ton of leverage with other teams if they would begin to actively shop Sutton after signing Hopkins.
Teams may see the logjam at wide receiver and try to get Sutton for a deal, but if two sides could come to an agreement on a trade package that's fair for both sides, then I think it's feasible. A WR room of Hopkins, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Marvin Mims Jr, and Marquez Callaway becomes the best in the NFL.