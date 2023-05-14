Three reasons Denver Broncos can win double-digit games in 2023

3 reasons Denver Broncos can win double-digit games in 2023
3. Their 2023 schedule is actually a great deal for them
I think there are several things to love about the Denver Broncos 2023 schedule, and they should be well-coached enough to take advantage of what I believe to be the perks of the slate of games.
The first thing I noticed is that the team gets a bye week in the middle of the season, which is huge. They won't have a stretch playing a ton of games in a row without a break. Having the break in the middle of the campaign is probably the best deal for their physical health.
They also do not have to play an international game. I strongly dislike the international contests, and I'm glad Denver doesn't have to endure an ultra-long flight and a crazy timezone change.
I also do not think they have a brutal, over the top stretch of opponents in 2023 like they did in the second half of the 2022 season. Furthermore, besides their divisional opponents, Denver does not have a tough stretch of facing tough QBs.
Here's what I had to say about that in a recent article:
"Besides Herbert and Mahomes, they also face Jimmy Garoppolo x2, Sam Howell, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers (who endured his worst year in 2022), Josh Allen, Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson, CJ Stroud/Davis Mills, Jared Goff, Mac Jones."- Lou Scataglia
I truly do not think this is the top of the top here among signal callers, and that could be a huge benefit to the defense.
Overall, the entire schedule, to me, can be a huge benefit to the Denver Broncos. I think this should help them close out some games in 2023 en route to a 10-7 finish.