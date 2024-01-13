3 reasons Broncos could trade Justin Simmons in 2024
The Denver Broncos should trade Justin Simmons this offseason.
I think at this point, it is time for the Denver Broncos and Justin Simmons to head toward a divorce, and it makes sense for a few reasons. For the seventh year in a row, the Broncos finished the season with a losing record, and they have not made the postseason since winning it all in 2015.
Denver did have a legit shot to make the playoffs this year, but a 2-4 finish over the last six games put a dagger in their chances. For some players on the roster, they figure to be with the team in the future. Players like Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, Marvin Mims Jr and others should be viewed as long-term, foundational pieces for this roster.
However, there are also some players on the Broncos who are surely nearing the end of their tenure with the team, and I think one of them is stud safety Justin Simmons. In fact, the Broncos should look to trade the player this coming offseason for a few reasons.
Broncos should make massive move and trade Justin Simmons
1. Cap Savings
The Denver Broncos, according to Over The Cap, are projected to be $30 million over the cap in 2024. They will have to make moves just to get themselves out of the negatives. They don't have a choice there. Well, in order for the Broncos to do this, you'll likely see the team execute cuts, restructures, and trades to get into a healthy spot with their cap space.
Justin Simmons is only under contract through the 2024 NFL Season. If they were to trade him this year, they'd save $14.5 million on their 2024 cap space, which is nearly half the amount that they need to wipe out. These are insane cap savings for moving a 30-year-old safety.