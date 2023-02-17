3 reasons Anthony Lynn might be Sean Payton's offensive coordinator
By Jack Ramsey
As the days go by, Sean Payton's new staff in Denver is becoming more and more clear. The side of the staff that is filling up the quickest, however, is on the offensive side of the ball. Payton has reportedly hired an offensive line coach, tight ends coach, and is interviewing several candidates for the remaining spots. One that would make the most sense would be former Chargers head coach and current 49ers assistant HC and running backs coach Anthony Lynn singing on as the Broncos' new offensive coordinator. Lynn checks a lot of the boxes that Payton appears to be looking for, and could be making a return to Denver for a 4th time.
So why does Lynn make sense? Here are four reasons:
1) Experience and a fit under Sean Payton
Anthony Lynn brings a ton of experience to the table, as a play caller, head coach, former player, and so many other facets. Lynn was the primary play caller during his Chargers tenure from January 2017 through January 2021, for the Lions in 2021, and for the Bills under head coach Rex Ryan before that. He is coming off a stint with the NFC's number-one seed San Francisco 49ers and could be a strong fit for the Broncos under Sean Payton. Why would he be a fit? Payton seems to desire experience at the top of his coaching staff, which is made apparent by the rumored names for his defensive coordinator position, and Lynn brings a ton of that.
Lynn would also bring versatility to the Broncos, something that I have personally harped on for this upcoming staff. Lynn has served as a special teams assistant coach, running backs coach, offensive coordinator, and former head coach. Why is this important? It is vital that Sean Payton is able to spend as much time working with Russell Wilson and the offense as possible. If Payton is able to entrust some of the smaller aspects of the offense to an experience first-hand-man who he can count on. The Broncos face an uphill climb to relevance and success in 2023, but an offensive staff with experience and a background of success is essential to being able to turn it around in 2023.