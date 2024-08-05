3 problems the Broncos are already dealing with in training camp
2. Broncos might have to cut a really good running back (or two)
There are "bad" problems to have like injuries or players looking rough on the practice field, and then there are "good" problems like having too many quality players at a position. As in, the Broncos might be facing a situation where they actually have to cut some good players at running back when the time comes to assemble their 53-man roster.
There's almost no doubt that three spots at the running back position are locked up: Javonte Williams is not going anywhere. Jaleel McLaughlin is not going anywhere. Rookie Audric Estimé is not going anywhere.
The question now becomes whether or not the Broncos decide to keep four running backs on the team and play roster gymnastics elsewhere. They could very well keep five total backs including a fullback on the 53-man roster, but sacrifices would have to be made at other position groups.
The primary guys we'd be worried about cutting at this point are veteran Samaje Perine and rookie free agent Blake Watson, one of the team's priority pickups after the 2024 NFL Draft. The Broncos signed Perine to a two-year deal in 2023 and he was effective as a runner and receiver, though he didn't really get many carries (just 53) on the season as a whole. For a guy who was so heavily involved in the offense, that number is astonishingly low.
Watson is someone the Broncos won't likely be able to hide after the preseason. He just recently came off the non-football injury list and is back practicing, but his roster spot is not guaranteed by any means.
Again, this is a "good" problem to have when you have this much talent at a position group, but the Broncos need to do their best to maximize value however they can.