3 positions the Denver Broncos must target in the 2025 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos still have several long-term needs remaining on the roster, and they should look to address a trio of them in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Broncos did get better this offseason at several positions, but the work is never done, and there is a ton of football to be played beyond this year. The hope is that Sean Payton and the rest of the front office can put together something sustainable for the long-term.
And that is much easier said than done, but you can see the young players that Denver has on both sides of the ball, so perhaps the team is in good hands for the long-term. The 2025 NFL Draft is about 10 months away, but we can still can a peek at what it could have in store.
The Broncos have a few needs that will be present when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around, and they need to target these three positions the most.
Defensive Line (EDGE, DT)
This might be the most obvious need for the Denver Broncos in 2025. Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, and DJ Jones are all set to be free agents in 2025, and stud DE Zach Allen would be entering the last year of his free agent deal with the team. Even at the moment, the defensive front is still a huge need for Denver, but it did get better this offseason.
The unit could undergo quite a makeover next offseason, as Denver is missing a true alpha up front. While I believe Allen and new addition John Franklin-Myers can be quite good, the EDGE room does still worry me. The hope is that Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper can build on their impressive 2023 seasons and put together something more consistent in 2024 and beyond.
But no matter how you slice it, this unit is a huge position of need for 2025.