3 positions the Denver Broncos could target in free agency next offseason
Tight End
The Denver Broncos may have a huge need at tight end next offseason, but this will hinge on whether or not either Greg Dulcich or Lucas Krull can emerge as viable options. Adam Trautman will not emerge as a true TE1, as he is clearly more of a floor-raiser who is a willing blocker and who might be able to catch two passes a game for the team.
It's on Dulcich or Krull to develop and hit their strides in the 2024 NFL Season. If not, the Broncos could have an extremely urgent situation at tight end, and while the team could very well target one high in the 2025 NFL Draft, they could also chase an established TE who hits the FA market.
The team might be more in a position for needing immediate production, especially if 2024 goes well enough, and especially if QB Bo Nix ends up being a legitimate option. He's got a ton of mouths to feed in the passing game, but might not have a reliable tight end.
The Denver Broncos could be very deep in the TE market next offseason.
Center
Another position with a ton of uncertainty is the center spot. The Broncos were likely never going to re-sign Lloyd Cushenberry, who signed a $50 million deal with the Tennessee Titans in free agency this offseason. The top two players competing for the starting center spot figure to be Alex Forsyth and Luke Wattenberg, so not exactly two established names.
Depending on their production at center, Denver could look to dip their hand into the FA center market next offseason. I would also add that Denver could also have a good bit of movement along the offensive line, as LT Garett Bolles is slated to be a FA in 2025, and left guard Ben Powers could be a cut next offseason too.
I could see a scenario where the Broncos cut Ben Powers, as his production in 2023 did not match his contract. This could free up some money for the Broncos to spend a bit at center and maybe go a bit cheaper at the left guard spot, and I would venture to guess that the team likely wants Garett Bolles back.