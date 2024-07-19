3 positions the Denver Broncos could target in free agency next offseason
The Denver Broncos could end up going all-in next offseason if 2024 goes well. What positions could they target in free agency next year? Ideally, the Broncos do well enough in the 2024 NFL Season to warrant making an all-in type of push for 2025 and beyond. The way I see it, Sean Payton has been eyeing the 2025 NFL Season as the year that his team can truly blossom.
He knew he was stuck with Russell Wilson for at least one season, and probably also knew he was going to reset at QB with a rookie in 2024. That could leave 2025 as the first year of a window opening for the team, and that could then lead to the organization being way more active in free agency.
This is the most ideal scenario. If this does happen, what positions could the Denver Broncos target next year in the 2025 free agent period?
Defensive Line
The Denver Broncos could still invest big-time into their defensive line next offseason in free agency. This includes both the interior defensive line and the pass-rushers. New additions to the defensive front this offseason included John Franklin-Myers, Malcolm Roach, Angelo Blackson, and Jonah Elliss, so there is a clear talent upgrade.
However, both DJ Jones and Angelo Blackson will hit the FA market, and the Broncos two young EDGE rushers in Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper could also be free agents as well. So, the notable remaining players signed more long-term along the defnsive front include Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, Nik Bonitto, and Jonah Elliss.
It's abundantly clear that Denver may need to be quite active in the free agency market along the defensive front for 2025, not only because the unit still needs a bit of work, but because of their own free agents as well.