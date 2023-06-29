3 positions the Denver Broncos could trade for within the next calendar year
3. Quarterback
Another position I can see the Denver Broncos trading for within the next calendar year is quarterback. Would the Broncos really do this again? If they end up doing this again within the next year, that likely means Russell Wilson didn't improve much in 2023 and the team just decided to rip the Band-Aid off.
There really is no reason for the Broncos to keep Wilson on the roster if he does not adequately improve in 2023. The dead cap of over $30 million would be hard to swallow, but it would be a necessary move to make. In this situation, though, Denver would still have their strong core of players in place.
It's not like the Broncos are a candidate to rebuild. Just look at their roster; they have insane talent at every position on their team. It wouldn't make sense to blow it all up if the team isn't good and Wilson plays poorly again.
What might make more sense, honestly, is them trying to acquire another veteran QB via trade. Someone like Kyler Murray might make a ton of sense for a team with an excellent head coach and a solid roster.
Sean Payton also has the final say on the roster, and we saw how aggressive he was this offseason. I also think there's something to the idea that Payton does not want to wait around and embrace a rebuild. I do think he'd rather make a run at it again with a different QB.