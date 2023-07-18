3 positions the Denver Broncos can add to during the 2023 NFL season
Could we see the Denver Broncos add to certain position groups throughout the 2023 season?
3. Pass rusher
Whether its an interior defensive lineman or a true stand-up EDGE, this may be the one position where the Denver Broncos could continue to add into 2023. The team only added to this position in 2023 when Baron Browning was revealed to need a knee procedure. They signed Frank Clark in response to that, which is kind of odd. It's odd that the Broncos didn't add to the position before Browning's injury, as the team's pass rush was among the worst in the NFL in 2023.
Zach Allen, effectively a Dre'Mont Jones replacement, appears to be a stronger pass rusher than Jones was. Frank Clark projects to start at defensive end, and he's averaged about eight sacks per season in the NFL. However, the Broncos don't have anyone proven at EDGE. Randy Gregory is talented, but he's never been able to stay on the field consistently.
Baron Browning has potential, but he may miss regular-season games and is obviously still unproven. Primary backups like Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper are also unproven but have potential. The Broncos could use a boost to this room already, but if the team begins to see a lack of pass rush and ability to get the toe QB, they could most definitely add to this position.
Jadeveon Clowney, Justin Houston, Yannick Ngakoue all come to mind as potential additions to this unit. I'd prefer Ngakoue, obviously, and I've talked about him on this website for months, but anyone who can bring a boost to this unit that may need one in 2023 would be a lovely addition.