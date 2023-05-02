3 Positional production marks the Broncos need to meet in 2023
2) 1,000 Yard Receiver with 10+ Touchdowns
The Broncos have not had a receiver reach 1,000 yards and 10+ touchdowns since the late Demaryius Thomas did it during the 2014 season, a campaign in which the future Hall of Famer went for 1,619 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Broncos haven't had a receiver of DT's ability since he left the team, but 2023 could be a good year for a breakout campaign from a Broncos receiver.
Thankfully for the Broncos, they have two players who could make the jump and put up a dominating season: both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Both receivers have put up strong campaigns before, with Jeudy coming off a season with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and Sutton has a 1,000-yard season under his belt. Could rookie Marvin Mims explode onto the scene with an all-time rookie campaign? Could Tim Patrick return to form and produce his strongest NFL season yet?
There are loads of options for the Broncos to break out at the receiver position, but the team still has not had a 1,000+ receiving yard with 10+ touchdown season in almost a decade. If the Broncos want to have a strong offense with a dynamic air attack, a season of that type from one of their wideouts might be needed.