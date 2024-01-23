3 players the Broncos can acquire to leap the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024
The Denver Broncos need a better roster, and that could not be clearer.
2. Dalton Schultz, TE
Something that the Denver Broncos need is consistency at tight end. They have not had a legitimate receiving threat at the position for years, it feels like. Well, current Houston Texans TE Dalton Schultz is set to be a free agent in 2024, and he'd be perfect for the Denver Broncos. Denver should approach anything they get from Greg Dulcich as a bonus.
Adding Schultz to the room would do wonders for the passing game. Over the last four seasons between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, Schultz has caught 257 passes for 2,635 yards and 22 touchdowns. His 17-game averages over that span come out to be 69 receptions for 711 yards and six touchdowns.
That type of production from the tight end spot is something that the Denver Broncos desperately need. Potentially signing Schultz to pair with Courtland Sutton and second-year Marvin Mims Jr would be a very good trio for whoever is under center. According to spotrac.com, Schultz' market value in 2024 is $11.3 million per season.
They value a FA contract for Schultz at three-years, $34 million. If Schultz isn't retained by the Houston Texans, the Denver Broncos should make a very strong offer for his services. Denver's offense was pretty one-dimensional in 2023, but adding a legitimate, top-seven tight end would open up a ton in the passing game.