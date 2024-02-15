3 players the 49ers could steal from the Denver Broncos in 2024
Could the 49ers steal some players from the Denver Broncos in 2024?
2. Lloyd Cushenberry, C
The 49ers offensive line isn't too strong outside of Trent Williams. It is a sizeable area of need for them in 2024. One way they could improve their iOL is by signing Broncos free agent center Lloyd Cushenberry this offseason. Their current center is Jake Brendel, who turns 32 in September and who isn't as good as Cushenberry.
Brendel did sign a contract extension with the 49ers recently, but that is a deal the Niners can easily get out of. If San Fran wanted to improve their center spot with a younger (but albeit) more expensive player, Cushenberry could be their guy. Brendel was a backup OL player until the 2022 NFL Season, so Cushenberry actually has more starting experience than the older Brendel does, who was undrafted.
The 49ers could save a hair over $4 million if they cut Brendel this offseason.
3. Patrick Surtain II, CB, (via trade)
I guess you don't really have to call this "stealing" as my article headline says, but the 49ers did try to trade for Surtain at the trade deadline in 2023, so it's not like this is some unrealistic scenario. Patrick Surtain II is just 23 years old, turning 24 in April, and is the best CB in football. He's a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro player who has missed just one game in his career.
There is no one who particularly comes close to being on the tier that Surtain is on. However, the Denver Broncos aren't really in a position to hand Surtain a contract extension worth well over $20 million a year this offseason. The team has numerous other needs to fill like along the defensive front, off the edge, at QB, and at wide receiver and tight end. The best value Surtain may have for the Broncos at this point is him being used in a hypothetical trade package to move up in the 2024 NFL Draft to select a QB.
However, if the 49ers extend a strong enough offer, the Broncos should jump on it. The Niners draft picks are likely going to stay near the bottom of the round as they are an elite team, but maybe John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan can put something together that Sean Payton would accept.
Surtain might be the missing piece of their defense.