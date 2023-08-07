3 players shooting up Broncos depth chart, 2 falling before first preseason game
- Young WR making a leap
- TE falling?
- Which players are rising and falling on the depth chart before preseason debut?
Tumbling: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE
It felt like Albert Okwuegbunam had finished off OTAs with some positive momentum, but that has all but disappeared as we've gotten into training camp now. I haven't seen so much as a single update on how Albert O. has been looking out there at Broncos training camp, and certainly nothing much about big plays that he's making.
Does that mean he's doing a bad job? Not necessarily. Does it mean he's not doing enough to make this roster? Maybe. Especially with the additions the Broncos made at tight end over the course of the offseason, Okwuegbunam is a guy who had to make some noise in camp.
This will make the preseason especially crucial for Okwuegbunam, who now finds himself in a rather difficult spot competing with the likes of undrafted rookie Nate Adkins for depth chart positioning and maybe fighting to have the team keep four TEs in general.
Soaring: Ja'Quan McMillian, cornerback
The Denver Broncos aren't exactly "stumbling" into really good cornerback depth, but I think this position group is better than people may have thought at first glance going into the offseason. Of course, the Broncos have done their part to bring guys in. We've seen the team trade up in the NFL Draft for Riley Moss, bring back free agent Essang Bassey, and add veterans Tremon Smith and Fabian Moreau to the group.
You can never have too many good players at this position, but despite all of the additions, I don't think the Broncos are low -- by any stretch -- on second-year corner Ja'Quan McMillian.
An undrafted free agent out of East Carolina in 2022, McMillian came to the Denver Broncos as a former All-American for the Pirates who lacked the desired or ideal size to play consistently on the outside in the NFL.
McMillian got a chance to play late last season against the Chargers and looked like a stud. Entering his second NFL season now, McMillian could be a factor in the cornerback rotation as well as on special teams. He might not be in the starting lineup, but don't be surprised if he's the Broncos' top backup corner to start the season.