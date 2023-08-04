3 Denver Broncos that have been too quiet at training camp
By Amir Farrell
As we have officially reached the halfway point of Denver Broncos training camp, we have already learned a ton of nuances between the current roster and coaching staff as opposed to last year's staff, despite only being eight days into camp. As multiple young players compete for a spot on the 53-man roster, we learn many new areas of both strength and weakness in Denver's depth and depict which individual players stand out throughout practices to help create a new identity on both sides of the ball.
While a large number of Broncos have stepped up and shined when called upon, a small portion of players have either yet to have much inclusion in the team's plans or simply have not risen to the occasion during 11-on-11s. Here are three Denver Broncos players that have oddly been too quiet in the opening days of training camp:
3 Denver Broncos players who have been too quiet at training camp so far
WR Jalen Virgil
Signing with the Broncos in 2022 as an undrafted free agent rookie, Jalen Virgil's chances of making an NFL roster had seemed slim to begin with due to Denver's WR room aching of high potential with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and KJ Hamler. However, after Patrick's unfortunate torn ACL and Virgil's emergence during camp and preseason, GM George Paton and the Broncos had no choice but to save a spot for Virgil on the season-opening roster.
Despite not appearing in the first eight games of the season, Virgil made his NFL debut in week 10 against the Tennessee Titans in which he took his first career reception 66 yards to the house and showcased some serious acceleration. Enough for former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett to give him the opportunity to appear in the final eight games of the season. With injuries to Denver's WR room, Virgil was not given much of an opportunity to be involved in the offense as he was targeted just five times in 74 offensive snaps.
In the 2023 offseason, the Broncos have added multiple WRs to the room including Marquez Callaway, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Marvin Mims Jr., Taylor Grimes, Michael Bandy, and Nick Williams with Kendall Hinton and Brandon Johnson returning from last season -- all of which are battling for roster spots behind Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. With the added competition though, Virgil has had little to no involvement in 11-on-11 periods, let alone not many targets when out on the field.
Virgil has even been outperformed by rookie undrafted free agent WR Taylor Grimes and last year's fifth-round draft choice Montrell Washington, both of which were considered to have far-fetched chances of grabbing a roster spot. While the preseason will be the main setting for the glorified determining factor of which WRs make the team, Virgil is going to have to stand out in every single opportunity he receives for the remainder of camp.