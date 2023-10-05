3 players Denver Broncos need to build around going forward
By Jack Ramsey
As the Denver Broncos move deeper into their 2023 campaign, they are beginning to focus more and more on young players who could become a part of their foundation moving forward. The team made this idea abundantly clear with the release of edge rusher Randy Gregory, seemingly allowing for more reps for Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper.
As Gregory looks for a new home, the team will be able to give their younger edge rushers more reps and a chance to prove their worth. The Broncos should take this philosophy to the rest of their roster, especially if the team continues to drop games. Here are three players the Broncos need to build around for future seasons.
3 players the Denver Broncos need to build around moving forward
1) Marvin Mims Jr, WR
Marvin Mims Jr. figures to be a fixture in the Broncos offense going forward. The rookie receiver is leading the Broncos in receiving yards through four games and has looked to be their best deep-receiving threat since the Payton Manning years with prime Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas. Mims has made multiple explosive catches and has a strong connection with Russell Wilson early on. It has also allowed the Broncos to expand their offense down the field, allowing them to move quicker and have more chunk plays, something they have struggled with for the better half of the last decade.
Mims is also electric in the return game, with multiple explosive returns for the Broncos so far, including a punt return for a touchdown in week three against the Dolphins. Mims' ability with speed and explosiveness fits a need that the Broncos thought they had filled with KJ Hamler, who now is with the Colts practice team after a few disappointing years in Denver, mainly due to injury.
As Mims' role with the Broncos continues to grow, he could become part of the Broncos' foundation for the next few years. This could also allow the Broncos to move on from some more veteran receivers, and free up cap space for the immediate future.